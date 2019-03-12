Weaker winds on the way along with a boost in the surf

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The high pressure fan to the northeast of the islands will weaken and move to the east which means slower trade winds. A weaker high far northwest of the islands will move east through mid-week, maintaining a weaker trade wind flow through the end of the week. A front will move southeast across the islands next Sunday through Monday. Models show some rain from the front reaching the northern end of the state Saturday night. Both the GFS and ECMWF increase rain along the front, but neither brings significant rainfall totals to the state.