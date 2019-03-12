Weaker winds on the way along with a boost in the surf

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The high pressure fan to the northeast of the islands will weaken and move to the east which means slower trade winds. A weaker high far northwest of the islands will move east through mid-week, maintaining a weaker trade wind flow through the end of the week. A front will move southeast across the islands next Sunday through Monday. Models show some rain from the front reaching the northern end of the state Saturday night. Both the GFS and ECMWF increase rain along the front, but neither brings significant rainfall totals to the state.
Surf along north and west facing shores will steadily rise overnight into Tuesday as a new long-period northwest swell builds across the waters. As this swell lowers Wednesday into Thursday, a similar reinforcement is expected Thursday into Thursday night. Another smaller long-period west-northwest swell is expected on Friday, which should hold into the weekend. All of these swells will remain below advisory levels along north and west facing shores through Saturday. A possible warning level swell is possible Sunday and Monday.
