Warriors prepare for stiff test against Long Beach State in Big West Tournament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On both occasions this season, the Rainbow Warrior basketball team has gotten the better of Long Beach State both on the road and at home in Honolulu.
But this Thursday’s Big West Conference Tournament quarterfinal won’t be a walk in the park for the ‘Bows, as head coach Eran Ganot anticipates a competitive game on both ends of the floor.
“They’re dangerous,” Ganot said of LBSU. “You’re playing one of the hottest teams in the league. We knew what they were capable of. But we’ve been fortunate to play well in the first two games against them, but they’re kind of clicking on all cylinders right now.”
Hawaii (18-12, 9-7 BWC) defeated LBSU 74-57 back in January and then a week later, won 77-70 at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Coming into the Big West Tournament on a two-game winning streak, Ganot wants his players to understand that at this point of the season, each game could be their last.
“It’s a win game season for everybody right now. So all that other stuff goes out the window. We’ve been fortunate to be in three other three-game events already this year … but in this situation, there are no guarantees, obviously.”
The Warriors will play LBSU on Thursday, March 14th at 5:30 p.m. HT in Anaheim, California. The game will be shown live on WatchESPN.
