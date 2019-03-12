Wahine softball defeat SIUE 5-3

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i softball team (16-6, 0-0 Big West) defeated SIUE, 5-3 to kick-off what will be a busy week for the Wahine. Freshman sensation Izzy Dino earned the win while Callee Heen blasted her eight home run of the season.
UH’s Dino, improved to 6-2 on the season throwing her fifth complete game. The freshman allowed three runs on eight hits with two walks and posted a career-high six strikeouts.
Heen, got the scroing started early in the bottom of he first frame when she blasted her eighth home run over the lower part of the scoreboard in rightfield.
The homer drove in Cheeks Ramos who was beaned prior to Heen’s at bat. The offense nearly continued for the Wahine in the second frame, UH loaded the bases with just one out. But the Cougars got out of the jam pitching a strikeout and then getting Heen to strikeout swinging to snuff out the rally.
SIUE posted two runs in the third inning on an RBI-single by Zoe Shafer with two outs, while the 'Bows added another run in the bottom of the third.
The five to three victory gave the Wahine their 16th win of the season. Hawai’i will continue their busy week with a single game on Tuesday night against Utah at 6:00 p.m. at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Then back i action Wednesday, the 'Bows will begin their final non-conference tourney, the Bank of Hawai’i Rainbow Wahine Classic which runs through Saturday at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
