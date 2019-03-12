Tracking a massive swell plus a weak front

HAPPY ALOHA FRIDAY! As we head into the weekend, the big story will be the massive NW swell that will be arriving late Saturday into Sunday. A strong Pacific storm will bring us coastal flooding. What’s in the equation? Giant 40+ ft waves along north shores and above 30 ft along west shores.... plus stormy north winds that will be building behind a front and on top of that.... the highest tides of the month could bring us coastal flooding on Sunday night.
As far as weather, we are tracking a weak front. The shallow front will reach Kauai Saturday night and push down past the Big Island of Hawaii by Sunday evening. Some north winds will build in behind the weak front, causing our oceans to become rough and choppy. St. Patrick’s Day may see some green on the radar with the weak front approaching windward and mauka locations, but with the luck of the Irish not expecting a lot of rain -- so pleasant weather to be outdoors for the most part (especially along leeward neighborhoods).
Then back to typical trade winds as Spring arrives on Wednesday. Spring officially arrives on Wednesday right before noon.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.