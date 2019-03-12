Tracking a massive swell plus a weak front

As far as weather, we are tracking a weak front. The shallow front will reach Kauai Saturday night and push down past the Big Island of Hawaii by Sunday evening. Some north winds will build in behind the weak front, causing our oceans to become rough and choppy. St. Patrick’s Day may see some green on the radar with the weak front approaching windward and mauka locations, but with the luck of the Irish not expecting a lot of rain -- so pleasant weather to be outdoors for the most part (especially along leeward neighborhoods).