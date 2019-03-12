Stepteau earns first career Big West Player of the Week honor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in his career, Rainbow Warrior point guard Brocke Stepteau was named the Big West Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.
Stepteau averaged 19 points, 5.5 rebounds and four assists over Hawaii’ two-game road sweep over UC Davis and Cal State Fullerton.
Against the Aggies, Stepteau scored six-straight points to close out Hawaii’s 76-69 victory over UC Davis, scoring 17 points on the night. The senior guard outdid himself against Cal State Fullerton, scoring 21 points while grabbing sveen boards. He also set a school record for 34-straight free throw makes.
The No. 4 seed 'Bows will take on No. 5 Long Beach State in a quarterfinal matchup on Thursday, March 14. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. HT.
