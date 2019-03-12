State proposes nixing fuel tax in favor of charging you for how much you drive

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A third of the money for maintaining state highways comes from the fuel tax.
And that pot is dwindling as cars become more fuel efficient.
So the state is exploring a significant shift in how it gets key highways maintenance dollars from drivers.
Instead of taxing drivers at the pump, they’re proposing to set up a “road usage charge” that would be based on how many miles they drive. This way, an electric car would be charged the same as a gas-guzzling truck.
“We need to look at a long-term replacement for the gas tax that is sustainable and fair to all road users," said Ed Sniffen, deputy director for highways at the state Transportation Department.
The proposal comes as the state is already grappling to maintain Hawaii’s aging highway infrastructure.
Officials envision a revenue neutral replacement ― at least at first ― to the current state fuel tax.
That tax is currently 16 cents per gallon of gas.
But officials say that if something isn’t done soon, the fuel tax will almost certainly need to be dramatically increased. They predict the fuel tax would need to increase to 34 cents by 2035 just to meet current funding levels.
So how would the change work?
That’s not yet clear. But the state is in the midst of a pilot project to study potential avenues for cataloging miles used and collecting fees.
Some options could include using high-tech mileage meters or apps to track mileage, purchasing permits to drive a set number of miles per year, or reporting how many miles you’ve driven during a safety inspection or car registration.
Hawaii is among a dozen states exploring a change to the road usage charge.
Opponents of the plan worry that it would negatively affect rural drivers, long-distance daily commuters and the working poor.
To hear residents’ views on the switch, a series of public meetings have been set:
OAHU
KAUAI
- March 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Wilcox Elementary Cafeteria
- March 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Koloa Neighborhood Center
MAUI
- March 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lahaina Intermediate School Cafeteria
- March 26. from 5:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. at Baldwin High School
- March 27, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Paia Community Center
MOLOKAI
- April 2, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Kaunakakai Elementary School Cafeteria
LANAI
- April 4, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lanai Community Center
HAWAII ISLAND
- April 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Natural Energy Lab in Kona
- April 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Waimea School STEAM Center
- May 9 (TBA, check hiruc.org)
For more information on the project, click here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.