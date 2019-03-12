Registration deadline approaches for City Council special election

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The deadline to register for April’s electoral rematch between Trevor Ozawa and Tommy Waters to represent Honolulu City Council District IV is quickly approaching.
The office of Honolulu’s City Clerk says interested voters have until 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon to register. Registered voters will then receive their ballot by mail around March 25, a spokesperson said.
Those who prefer to vote in person can do so at Honolulu Hale from April 1-13, excluding Sunday.
Honolulu’s City Council District IV generally encompasses the area between Hawaii Kai and Waikiki, including the Aina Haina, Kahala and Diamond Head neighborhoods. There are roughly 66,000 registered voters in the area, the city says.
The special election is a result of the state Supreme Court unanimously invalidating the 22-vote victory by Ozawa, the incumbent, over Waters in the November general election. The court said that officials improperly counted 350 late absentee ballots.
Former Honolulu rail executive Mike Formby has been serving in the City Council as the district’s interim representative.
City officials says the “do-over” election will cost around $250,000.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.