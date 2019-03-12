Parapunov named Big West Player of the Week, Worsley selected as Defensive Player of the Week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the second-straight week, Rainbow Warrior volleyball opposite Rado Parapunov was named the Big West Conference Player of the week.
Hawaii’s libero Gage Worsley also picked up an honor for his performances this past weekend, earning the Big West’s Defensive Player of the Week honor.
The duo helped the Warriors (15-0) remain undefeated en route to their ninth Outrigger Resorts Invitational title with wins over King, No. 15 Ball State and No. 6 Pepperdine.
Parapunov was selected as the tournament's Most Outstanding Player after averaging 4.75 kills per set on .554 (38-7-56) hitting. Worsley earned his second defensive award this season after recording 34 digs for a 3.78 per set average over the weekend.
The Warriors return to Big West play against CSUN in a two-match series, Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16 at the Stan Sheriff Center.
