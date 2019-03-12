Man charged in killing of girl found in duffel bag

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors have charged a man in the killing of a 9-year-old girl whose body was found in a duffel bag along a suburban horse trail.
Emiel Hunt was charged Tuesday with murder in the killing of Trinity Love Jones.
The girl's body was found March 5 in the Los Angeles-area suburb of Hacienda Heights.
Hunt faces arraignment Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Pomona.
Authorities have not released information on the 38-year-old's connection to the girl or information about how she was killed.
Prosecutors say Hunt has a previous child abuse conviction from 2005 in San Diego County.
If convicted, Hunt faces a sentence of up to 50 years to life in state prison.
Hunt was in custody and could not be reached for comment.
