Judge dismisses charges against suspect in slow-moving Maili murder case

HONOLULU, HAWAII (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu judge on Monday dismissed all charges against the suspect in a years-old Maili homicide because of persistent delays in the man’s prosecution.
Derrick Hernandez was 39-years-old when he was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in March of 2014. Hernandez, police officials said at the time, was responsible for the alleged stabbing death of a 42-year-old man at a Maili homeless encampment.
Court documents filed shortly after the incident indicated that Hernandez had become angry when he saw the victim, later identified as Frankie Feliciano, sitting on a beach mat that belonged to Hernandez.
The alleged altercation led to the stabbing, and Feliciano died at the hospital a short time later.
Bail in the case was set at $1 million, and Feliciano has remained in custody since his 2014 arrest. But the case has never been taken to trial, and one of the state’s Rules of Penal Procedure now dictate that Hernandez be released — because it’s taken too long to prosecute him.
At least ten times, according to court documents obtained by Hawaii News Now, have trial dates in the case been set.
Twice, after psychiatric evaluations in December 2014 and March 2017, Hernandez has been found mentally unfit to stand trial and committed to the Hawaii State Hospital. And twice, in the years after those diagnoses were made, has the decision been overturned the trial been ordered to proceed.
In all, between legal delays and court-ordered stints at the state hospital, Hernandez has spent more than 2,100 days in custody.
A section of the Hawaii Rules of Penal Procedure, however, mandate that defendants be tried within 180 days of the initiation of their case — and that judges can dismiss cases with prejudice when prosecutors fail to do so.
Periods of time where the defendant is ruled incompetent to stand trial, like the time Hernandez spent in the state hospital, do not count against those 180 days. But the amount of eligible time toward that rule that has passed, between Hernandez’s arrest and the filing of a motion to dismiss on January 31, had surpassed the 180-day time limit.
Charges against Hernandez were dismissed on Monday, and his dismissal has been granted, court documents indicate.
