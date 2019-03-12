HPD lieutenant who investigated financial crimes pleads guilty to felony tax charges

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu Police Department lieutenant who investigated financial crimes for decades pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of filing false and fraudulent tax returns.
Lt. Eric Yiu has been with the department for nearly 30 years.
He was arrested and charged last year after an investigation that involved multiple county, state and federal agencies.
He faces up to three years behind bars for each count, and fines of up to $300,000.
Yiu’s police powers were previously restricted.
After his indictment, the Honolulu Police Department called the allegations “deeply” disappointing.
