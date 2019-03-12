Home Depot looking for new Honolulu associates

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over 100 new jobs are available at the Honolulu Home Depot as part of a company-wide hiring blitz in the expectation of a busy spring season.
The 135 new openings for the Honolulu location off Nimitz Highway range from cashier to supervisory roles, and both part-time and full-time positions are available. Company officials say veterans, retirees, and college students are encouraged to apply.
Interested parties can apply here.
The home improvement retailer says they are currently hiring for 80,000 new associates to help staff their 2,200 stores.
