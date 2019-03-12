Homayun, Scoles earn Big West Pairs Team of the Week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ari Homayun and Julia Scoles were named the Big West Pairs Team of the Week after going a perfect 4-0 over the weekend for the University of Hawaii Beach Volleyball team.
All four of the pair’s wins came over ranked opponents, including three top 10 teams in No 4 Florida State, No. 6 LSU and No. 9 Florida International.
The pair also earned an impressive straight-set victory in Hawaii’s loss to No. 4 Florida State on Saturday. The duo has lost just once all season against No. 3 UCLA, posting a 7-1 record to start their campaign.
The No. 6 SandBows will take on Boise State, California and Nebraska in the Heineken Hawaii Invitational, March 16-17, at Queen’s Beach.
