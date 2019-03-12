Hawaiian Air flight to Oakland turns around after possible engine problem

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Oakland was forced to turn around Sunday after a possible engine problem.
When the plane landed back at Honolulu’s airport, passengers applauded and cheered.
Flight 48 turned around about 2 hours into the trip.
Hawaiian Airlines says a cockpit light came on indicating a possible problem in one of the two engines. The captain returned to Honolulu out of an abundance of caution.
“Everybody started standing up running over to loved ones and making sure everybody was OK,” said passenger Brittany Yap. “When we finally saw land, that’s when everybody took a deep breath.”
