Hawaii Pacific University to face No. 5 Alaska Anchorage in NCAA DII quarterfinals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Pacific University’s women’s basketball team drew the No. 6 seed in the NCAA Division II Championship after winning their second-consecutive PacWest Tournament title.
The Sharks (23-8, 18-4) clinched an automatic berth to the championship with their 75-68 victory over Azusa Pacific in the PacWest Conference Tournament on Saturday.
The D II Women's West Regional is set for quarterfinal action on Friday with semifinal play on Saturday.
The championship game will be held on Monday, March 18 at UCSD’s RIMAC Arena in La Jolla, California.
