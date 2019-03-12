FBI arrests USC water polo coach in Waikiki as part of massive bribery scheme

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The FBI arrested a University of Southern California water polo coach in Waikiki on Tuesday as part of a massive bribery scheme involving dozens of people, including other college coaches and Hollywood stars.
The FBI confirmed agents arrested decorated college coach Jovan Vavic shortly after 7 a.m. He is set to appear in court in the afternoon.
The no. 1 USC women’s water polo team was scheduled to play against the University of Hawaii on Saturday.
Details on Vavic’s arrest are still developing, but the case was in connection with a massive scheme — dubbed Operation Varsity Blues — in which wealthy parents bribed college coaches and insiders to help get their children into schools like Georgetown, Stanford, USC and the University of California, Los Angeles.
Hollywood actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were among those who paid bribes to help get their children into elite schools, federal prosecutors said.
Authorities say coaches in various sports — including water polo, soccer and tennis — accepted bribes to put students on lists of recruited athletes, regardless of their ability or experience.
The bribes allegedly came through an admissions consulting company in Newport, Calif. Authorities said the founder identified and recruited coaches who were willing to accept bribes.
Parents spent anywhere from $200,000 to $6.5 million to guarantee their children’s admission, officials said.
Andrew Lelling, U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, called it the biggest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the U.S. Justice Department.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.