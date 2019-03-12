Big Island officials searching for ‘dangerous’ Hale Nani escapee

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island police are searching for an escapee from the Hale Nani Correctional Facility.
Authorities say 36-year-old Larry Kamalii is considered dangerous.
They say he was seen escaping from the facility on March 1 around 3:15 p.m.
Kamalii is described as 5’7”, 200 pounds and has a tan complexion, brown eyes and short brown hair.
Officials say there reports of Kamalii being seen in the Mountain View area and is also known to frequent the South Hilo and Puna districts.
Anyone who has further information is asked to call (808) 961-2381 or (808) 935-3311.
