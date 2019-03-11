What’s Trending: Manafort’s sentence, How not to pour champagne, Ultimate ski lift

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Couple interesting tweets about Paul Manafort’s light sentence for bank fraud. Guess who wrote this: General David Petraeus, no jail time, for trading secrets to get a more favorable biography; Paul Manafort, less than four years for a lifelong carnival of criminality; Chelsea Manning, 35 years, for revealing actual war crimes. That tweet came from Ed Snowden, who blew the whistle on illegal surveillance of Americans. And Monica Lewinsky tweeted back at Ed Snowden, saying SHE was threatened with 27 years for trying to keep an affair private.