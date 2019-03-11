What’s that haze in Honolulu’s skyline? Meteorologists have a theory

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s skyline on Monday morning is decidedly ... hazy. And lots of folks are wondering, what gives?
The National Weather Service says it’s fielded plenty of calls from bewildered residents. People have also taken to social media in hopes of finding answers.
Could be the haze be from volcanic emissions? Or could it be the smoky remnants of the large brush fire over the weekend in Nanakuli?
Meteorologists suspect neither of those is the case.
In fact, they think that the haze is actually sea spray.
National Weather Service meteorologist Gavin Shigesato said they quickly ruled out that the possibility the haze is vog ― or volcanic smog ― because volcanic emissions on the Big Island are so low.
Plus, Oahu is enjoying a tradewind weather pattern.
In fact, those tradewinds are on the breezy side, which rules out the possibility that the Nanakuli smoke is affecting the skyline islandwide ― but makes the sea spray hypothesis more plausible.
Shigesato said in addition to breezy trades, Oahu’s east and south shores are seeing high surf.
It’s not clear yet how many islands are being affected by the haze. In addition to Oahu, there have been reports of hazy skies on Kauai.
