UH baseball falls to Oregon 8-7 in series finale

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaiʻi baseball team lost 8-7 in the series finale between the Ducks and the Warriors, on Sunday at the Les Murakami Stadium. Oregon’s offense ignited for three runs in the top of the final frame to earn the comeback win.
The victory marked the second consecutive night the visiting team rallied late in the ball game to steal a road-win.
One positive for the 'Bows was the play of Max Crabbe, who went 3-for-4 with five RBIs in his first appearance in a UH uniform. Crabbe made his presence felt early, an brought in a pair of runs with an RBI single in the bottom of the first for an early 2-0 lead, in his first career at bat.
Crabbe continued his breakout day in the third inning, when he knocked in a run with an RBI single to extend the advantage to 3-0.
Alex Baeza also notched his fourth home run of the season in the fifth frame to grow Hawai’i’s lead to a 7-4 advantage. UH headed into the ninth inning with a 7-5 advantage but after a pair of walks to start the inning, the Ducks rattled off a three run rally to put the game out of reach for good.
Dominic Demiero went 4.1 innings with three strikeouts while giving up two earned runs on four hits, while Cade Smith pitched 2.1 innings while yielding one run on two hits.
The Rainbow Warriors will conclude their 20-game home stand with a four-game series against Cal State Bakersfield. Both teams will play single games over four days (March 14-17).
