Tulsi Gabbard to appear on Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ on Monday night

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In case you were wondering, Stephen Colbert’s band knows how to play the theme song from Hawaii Five-0.
Presidential hopeful and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hi., taped an appearance on Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Monday afternoon, walking out to the song from the hit CBS show after being introduced by the host.
In a preview clip shared with Hawaii News Now by CBS, Colbert compliments Gabbard’s lei before the two settle in for the interview. The appearance will air in its entirety during Monday night’s episode of the show, which begins at 10:35 p.m. on KGMB.
Colbert, who rose to prominence as the faux-conservative host of Comedy Central’s satirical ‘Colbert Report,’ frequently books politicians as guests on the program.
His sharp political commentary, according to a recent story by the New York Times, is at least partially behind the growing viewership of his ‘Late Show.'
It’s been a busy few days for Gabbard, who participated Sunday in a town hall meeting that was televised on CNN and hosted by the network’s Dana Bash.
