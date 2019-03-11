SmartMoney Monday: Travel on a Budget

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today’s topic is how to take a vacation break without breaking the bank. You may want to think plastic. The right credit card has travel rewards and sign up bonuses that can really help you go places and save a bundle. Those rewards programs really are rewarding. To get the most value out of your rewards, consider redeeming them for expensive flights and hotels that could otherwise be out of your reach.
Traveling during off season versus peak season can be a huge money saver. Even middle of the week flights can be a lot cheaper. So if you have flexibility in when you can travel, take advantage of the savings.
To save money on your room accommodations, look for nice hotels that are a little off the beaten path, or think about home sharing vacation rental sites. You can get more space for less money, plus money saving amenities like a full kitchen so you don’t have to eat out every meal. Instead of typical places, visit destinations less traveled, you can save a lot and still have a life changing experience.
Traveling with others can also help to save you money, because you can split the costs of hotels and rental cars. So if there is a group of friends or family that you enjoy traveling with, do it. The more the merrier, all for less.
Fixed cost trips such as all-inclusive resorts and cruises can really save you a lot because the costs for food, rooms and some activities are already built into the price. With all those expenses factored in, you’ll have fewer surprises on your credit card bill when you get home!
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.