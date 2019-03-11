Purchase and Buggs honored by Big West conference

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West Conference announced its men’s basketball all-conference and specialty team selections as picked by the league coaches with a pair of UH Warriors receiving recognition.
Senior forward Jack Purchase was named to the second team while point guard Drew Buggs was named honorable mention.
Purchase was named to the all Big West team for the first time after being named honorable mention as a sophomore and the Big West’s Best Sixth Player as a junior. Purchase is averaging a team-best 11.5 ppg and 6.0 rpg and has established himself as one of the top shooters in the league.
The Auburn transfer shot a blistering 50 percent from the field and 42 percent from three-point land, while ranking second in the league with 2.6 three-pointers per game. Earlier in the season, Purchase became the school’s all-time leader in three-pointers made (196).
Buggs, a 6-3 sophomore, earned conference recognition for the first time in his career after finding his offensive rhythm as a floor general. Buggs leads the Big West conference in assists (5.4) per game, including 5.8 apg in conference play.
The Californnia native registered 12 assists in a win over UC Davis, the most by a Big West player this year and the most ever by a UH sophomore. Buggs, also mustered a 2.9 assist-to-turnover ratio, the second-best in the conference. CSUN’s redshirt freshman Lamine Diane garnered top honors as the Big West Player of the Year, while also taking home the Freshman and Newcomer of the Year awards.
UC Irvine’s Russell Turner was named the Coach of the Year after leading the Anteaters to a 15-1 record and the top overall seed heading into the Big West tournament.
The Warriors are next back in action this Thursday whenn the No. 4 seed Rainbow Warriors will face No. 5 seed Long Beach State in a quarterfinal matchup of the Big West tournament on Thursday, March 8 at 8:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. HT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3.
