Public-private partnership made Oahu’s newest dog park happen

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good news, dog owners: Oahu has a new off-leash park.
The mayor officially opened the new site at Aala Park in Chinatown on Monday.
The park is bordered by a concrete walkway with plenty of shade from nearby trees, and includes separate sides for small and large dogs.
The project was made possible through a public-private partnership between the city and the Aala Dog Park Association.
In December, the city shut down portions of Aala Park for several weeks for maintenance work. The park has been plagued by crime for years, and homeless encampments are frequently seen in the area.
