New report says the happiest city in Hawaii is ... Pearl City!

PEARL CITY (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you live in Pearl City, chances are you’re pretty happy compared to the rest of the state.
At least that’s what the financial site WalletHub is claiming.
In a new report of the year’s happiest cities, Pearl City is Hawaii’s happiest. On a national scale, though, Pearl City is the 16th happiest city.
Last year’s rankings, however, put Pearl City as no. 4 for happiest cities in the U.S.
WalletHub compiled data from cities about depression, income-growth rate, sleep and other factors such as time spent at work. Analysts found that Pearl City residents were emotionally and physically well despite spending a lot of time at work.
What did Honolulu rank? It was 29th — probably because residents there lacked adequate sleep, according to the report.
No other Hawaii cities were on the list.
