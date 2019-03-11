Maui farmer pleads no contest to sexually assaulting 4 girls

Maui farmer pleads no contest to sexually assaulting 4 girls
(Image: File)
March 11, 2019 at 5:24 AM HST - Updated March 11 at 5:24 AM

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - A Maui farmer has been convicted of sexually assaulting four girls on the Big Island between 1998 and 2007.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports Michael Martin Zelko pleaded no contest Friday to 11 counts of third-degree sexual assault.

Zelko was initially charged with multiple counts of first-degree sexual assault and continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14.

He pleaded no contest to the lesser charges after reaching an agreement with prosecutors.

According to court documents, the youngest victim was 5 years old when the abuse started. All the victims were under the age of 10.

The 59-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced May 20.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.