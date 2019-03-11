Man accused of trying to silence the Christmas spirit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Christmas songs were reportedly the trigger for a Pennsylvania man who was arrested last week for choking a man.
Clayton Lucas was arrested in a Pittsburgh suburb on Monday after police stopped to assist a minivan that was parked on the shoulder of a highway.
The victim told authorities that Lucas, a passenger in his car, began to choke him while he was driving. He said he was singing Christmas songs at the time, and Lucas' aggressive act was done to stop the music.
No word on the specific carol that was being performed at the time of the reported crime.
Lucas faces multiple charges including aggravated assault.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.