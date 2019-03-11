Kanoa, Salanoa, Middap, and Joseph garner All Big-West Conference Honors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big West Conference has announced four members from the Wahine basketball team have nabbed all-conference honors, as senior guard Tia Kanoa, guard Leah Salanoa, junior Courtney Middap and freshman Myrrah Joseph all received their first career post-season honors.
“It’s a great honor for all four all to be named by the conference for end of season awards,” said head coach Laura Beeman. “I’m extremely proud of all four and our team as a whole, but I guarantee as much as all four are honored to be recognized, they’ll give the credit right back to their teammates.”
Kanoa was named to the All-Conference Second Team. The Kamehameha graduate, has been the model of consistency for the 'Bows as she started in all 29 games and averaged over 30 minutes per contest. Kanoa led the conference in assists for the second consecutive season with 141, averaging 4.9 per game, tied for second in the conference. Her career assists per game average will land her name in the UH record books as she’ll finish at 5.0, for No. 1 in program history.
Leah Salanoa and Courtney Middap, received honorable mentions. Salanoa showed steady improvement throughout the course of her career. She averaged eight points and four rebounds, while starting in all 28 games she played in throughout her senior year. She scored double-digits in 11 games for the 'Bows and posted a career-high 19 points against Portland on Nov. 16.
Middap lit up the Big West during her junior season. She started in 21 of 28 games, averaging 24 minutes per game while averaging over eight points, two rebounds and two assists a game. Her 11 double-digit scoring games proved to be pivotal in UH finishing at No. 2 in the Big West standings. Her highlight from the season, came on Feb. 16 when UH knocked off Long Beach State in Honolulu. Middap scored 17 points and hit a career-high five three-pointers in the contest.
Freshman Myrrah Joseph was named to the All-Freshman Team. Joseph played in 26 games while contributing quality minutes, late in games. With the departure of three post players from the program, Joseph blossomed from freshman to an offensive force off the bench, averaging five points and two rebounds. Her best game of the season came on the at LBSU, where she scored a career-high 15 points and nine rebounds.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.