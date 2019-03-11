Kanoa, Salanoa, Middap, and Joseph garner All Big-West Conference Honors

Kanoa was named to the All-Conference Second Team. The Kamehameha graduate, has been the model of consistency for the 'Bows as she started in all 29 games and averaged over 30 minutes per contest. Kanoa led the conference in assists for the second consecutive season with 141, averaging 4.9 per game, tied for second in the conference. Her career assists per game average will land her name in the UH record books as she’ll finish at 5.0, for No. 1 in program history.