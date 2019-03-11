Impeachment hearing set for embattled city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A court hearing to consider an impeachment petition filed against embattled city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro is set for Monday.
The proceedings come just a few days after Kaneshiro placed himself on paid leave.
Until now, Kaneshiro has refused to step aside, even in the face of a state Supreme Court petition filed by Hawaii’s attorney general in an effort to suspend him.
The impeachment effort is led by Tracy Yoshimura — who Kaneshiro’s office unsuccessfully prosecuted twice for distributing game machines.
Kaneshiro’s impeachment proceedings began after he received a target letter from the U.S. Department of Justice, which informed him that he was a focus of a public corruption probe.
That fact prompted many in the legal community to call for him to step down.
Since Kaneshiro is an elected official, impeachment is one of a very few ways that he could be removed from office.
Kaneshiro’s lawyer has said the petition is full of false claims and that the process is unconstitutional.
Yoshimura collected 900 signatures on the petition. The city has asked for addresses, birth dates and other details about the people who signed it for verification. But Yoshimura was concerned about possible retaliation.
At least 500 signatures are required to continue the impeachment process.
