Here’s your chance to sound off on the future of Ala Moana Beach Park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Several communtiy groups are teaming up to discuss the future of Ala Moana Beach Park.
On Monday, a public meeting will be held to go over the city’s master plan for the popular destination.
Organizers say a panel of city representatives will available to answer questions about proposed changes, which includes a new dog park, and the addition of two cement shared use paths on the Makai side of the park.
The path would require the reduction of parking on the makai side.
Critics say Mayor Caldwell, who supports the plan, should focus funds elsewhere.
“We’re asking people to come down urgently and let the mayor and the city know concerns about the beach,” Sharlene Chun-Lum of Save Ala Moana Beach Park Hui said.
“They need to save the park as is. We don’t need to use tax payers dollars to make other things. He certainly has more things to spend that money on like homelessness or rail,” she added.
New perpendicular stalls on the mauka side would be added and the beach sidewalk would be widened.
Monday’s meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the McCoy Pavilion.
