Gusty trade winds persist with more big surf

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gusty winds persist far northeast of the islands through Monday, then move away to the east. Winds remain particularly gusty across Molokai and within the Maui saddle, so we have extended the Wind Advisory through 6 AM HST Monday. Slower trade winds will fill in and move east through mid-week. The trades will focus showers over mainly windward areas. Clouds and showers will decrease during the afternoon, but windward areas will remain showery.
A high surf advisory continues for most east shores. Additional swells from the northwest are expected to arrive during the week. The first swell should arrive late Monday and peak Monday night into Tuesday, then lower into midweek. The second one is expected to begin filling in Thursday, peak by Thursday night, then lower into the weekend. Heights should remain below advisory levels for both swells. A third northwest swell is forecast to fill in Friday night and will be much smaller.
