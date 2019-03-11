Early-morning house fire in Makakilo sends woman, 4 girls to the hospital

MAKAKILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A house fire in Makakilo sent five people to the hospital early Monday, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.
The fire broke out from a two-story, single-family home in the Watercolors subdivision around 1:15 a.m., HFD said.
Officials said a woman and four girls in the home were able to escape without significant injuries, but they were all taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Paramedics said they were all in stable condition.
It took firefighters about 30 minutes to put out the flames.
Officials said the home did not have smoke alarms or a sprinkler.
The American Red Cross is assisting residents affected by the blaze.
