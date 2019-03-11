Southwest stands by Boeing planes despite recent deadly crashes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite the second fatal crash in less than six months involving Boeing 737 Max 8s, Southwest Airlines, which uses the same aircraft, says it remains confident in its own fleet.
“Southwest has operated approximately 31,000 flights utilizing the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, and we plan on operating those aircraft going forward,” Southwest said in a tweet Monday
The Boeing 737 Max 8 is the same aircraft Southwest eventually plans to use for routes to Hawaii.
In a previous interview, Southwest president Tom Nealon told Hawaii News Now, “Southwest Airlines has one aircraft type. It's the 737, and we'll be doing our service with the dash 800 and ultimately the 737 Max 8.”
Southwest’s recent comments are in response to concerns over the same type of plane involved in the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane on Sunday, which killed all 157 people on board. And last October, another Boeing 737 Max 8 flying for Lion Air crashed into the Java Sea, killing 189 people.
Several countries have grounded all Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, including China, Indonesia and Ethiopia.
American Airlines also uses the plane but said it would stand by the aircraft. United Airlines said it doesn’t operate the Max 8, but it does fly the Max 9.
