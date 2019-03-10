Warriors outlast Cal State Fullerton, 71-59

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior basketball team closed out their regular season in style with a 71-59 win over Cal State Fullerton on the road Saturday night, clinching the No. 4 spot in the Big West standings.
Hawaii (18-12, 9-7) was led by Brocke Stepteau, who scored 21 points while grabbing seven rebounds. He also dished out three assists.
More impressively, Stepteau, also wnet 8-of-8 from the charity stripe and set a program record with 34-straight made free throws.
Hawaii trailed by as many as nine points in the first half, but another second half helped the ‘Bows back in to the game. The Warriors went on a 22-5 run over the course of two halves and took a double-digit lead (49-39) with under 14 minutes left in the ball game.
The ‘Bows never relinquished their lead and took care of business to step themselves up nicely for the Big West Tournament. The Warriors will face No. 5 seeded Long Beach State on Thursday, March 14th in the quarterfinals. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. HT at the Honda Center.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.