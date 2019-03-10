Wahine seal No. 2 spot in Big West with 69-68 win over CSUN

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine basketball team won a nail-biter against CSUN, 69-68, Saturday night on the road, clinching the No. 2 spot in the Big West Conference standings.
Hawaii (14-15, 10-6) had a 67-60 with under five minutes left in the fourth quarter but CSUN made it a one-point game with 47 seconds remaining in regulation.
The Matadors had an opportunity to win the game in the dying seconds of the fourth, but a Channon Fluker three-point heave hit the rim as time expired, giving Hawaii the crucial win on the road.
"We're extremely proud of this team and what they've accomplished," said head coach Laura Beeman in a statement. "We had a goal of winning three straight games to put ourselves in this position, then to go out and do it is remarkable. As a staff, we're incredibly proud of what they've been able to do."
Sophomore forward Amy Atwell led the 'Bows offense with 18 points, hitting 4-of-6 from three-point range along with six rebounds.
Lauren Rewers was a revelation on both ends of the floor for the Wahine, playing a season-high 34 minutes tallying 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds with four blocks.
"Both Lauren (Rewers) and Amy (Atwell) were the catalysts for us today," Beeman said. "Their offensive numbers were significant as both of them have built up their confidence, but what they did for us defensively was equally as important."
Tia Kanoa ended her day with a team-high 10 assists while committing just one turnover, scoring four points in the process.
With the regular season now finished, Hawaii ended its schedule on a three-game winning streak.
The ‘Bows, now No. 2 in the standings, have guaranteed themselves a spot in the tournament semi finals and will play the waiting game for their next opponent until next Friday in Anaheim, California.
