750 trees find new homes in the mountains of Waianae

WAIANAE (HawaiiNewsNow) -The west side of Oahu just got a little more green.
On Saturday, dozens of volunteers and employees from Enterprise Rent-A-Car partnered up with the Department of Land and Natural Resources to plant more than 750 trees in the Waianae Kai State Forest Reserve.
In a news release, the DLNR said the event was part of a program called the Enterprise Urban Tree Initiative, in which Enterprise invests in cities through tree distribution and neighborhood planting events.
“The Enterprise Urban Tree Initiative brings our employees together to volunteer in communities like Waianae that have been devastated by natural disasters, such as wildfires,” said Chris Sbarbaro, Enterprise Hawaii Vice President of External Affairs. “We support the Arbor Day Foundation and its partners in their efforts to build strong communities from the ground up and create a sustainable and inclusive future for all.”
Over the next two years, the DLNR said the company is pledging $2 million to fund 40 more community tree-planting events around the nation.
The need to restore Oahu’s west side comes as a dry spell started to hit Nanakuli, and is likely to move toward Waianae during the normally hot and dry summer months.
“Unfortunately, wildfires have become more frequent in Waianae. The cycle of infrequent, heavy rain followed by dry, hot and windy weather creates the perfect conditions for fast-moving, intense fire. A recent fire in August 2018 burned more than 1,500 acres of the forest reserve, threatening native forests important for water recharge,” said Yumi Miyata, Waiʻanae Mountains Watershed Partnership Coordinator and Chair of Hawaii Association of Watershed Partnerships.
If you want to get involved with the planting events, you’re asked to contact coordinator Yumi Miyata at (808) 227-9545, or wmwpcoordinator@gmail.com.
