Strong winds challenge HFD in a battle against a small wildland fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong winds fueled a wildland fire near Sand Island Saturday.
The fire was reported just before 1:40 p.m. Smoke was visible from the nearby highway.
HFD says about 18 fire personnel responded to the incident and began battling the flames.
“Strong gusty wind conditions challenged fire fighters efforts,” HFD said in a news release.
The fire reportedly started in an empty lot known to be frequented by homeless, HFD said.
Just after 3 p.m., the fire was deemed fully contained.
Three acres were burned, but no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.
Strong winds however are expected to hold steady through the weekend.
