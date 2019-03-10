Shelter opens as a brush fire burns on Oahu’s west side

NANAKULI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shelter has opened for affected residents in Nanakuli following an early-morning brush fire that quickly grew in size.
The Honolulu Fire Department says the time of alarm for the fire was 3:50 a.m. The fire is reportedly burning above Mokiawe, Helelua and Nanaikeola Streets.
The fire blackened a clear line across the hillside of Nanakuli Valley just above Nanakuli High and Intermediate School.
As of 10 am. Sunday, the fire was still burning, though HFD could not provide an estimate of acreage burnt.
At last check, the large fire was being battled by at least 20 units from HFD, staffed with 45 personnel. The battle against the flames is also being conducted from above with Air 1 and Air 2, the county’s chopper’s, responding.
The brush fire prompted the opening of a shelter on the leeward side.
For residents who decided to evacuate, the Nanakuli High School Cafeteria Cafeteria and Multi-purpose has been designated as a shelter.
Earlier in the morning, it was feared that homes were possibly threatened, but since then, HFD has gained an upper hand on the wind-whipped flames.
As of 8:50 a.m., the shelter location remained opened, Red Cross officials said.
