No. 2 Warriors sweep No. 6 Pepperdine

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bring out the brooms, the Rainbow Warrior volleyball team did it again.
The No. 2 ranked ‘Bows swept No. 6 Pepperdine Saturday night (25-18, 25-20, 25-23) to capture the program’s ninth Outrigger Resorts Invitational title at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Hawaii (15-0) extended its winning streak to 45 straight-sets to start the season behind the tournament MVP Rado Parapunov’s 13 kills, three aces and three blocks.
Fellow outside hitter Stijn van Tilburg recorded 16 kills of his own. Joe Worsley dished out 47 assists as his brother Gage Worsley recorded a career-high 15 digs.
The Warriors return to Big West play against CSUN in a two-match series March 15th and 16th at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.