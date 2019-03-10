No. 5 SandBows defeat No. 19 TCU, fall to No. 4 Florida State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 5 ranked Hawaii beach volleyball team took down No. 19 TCU this morning at Manhattan Beach Pier in California by a 4-1 margin, but dropped a five-set thriller against No. 4 Florida State later in the day, 3-2.
After splitting the first two matches, Paige Dreeuws and Pani Napoleon won in straight-sets against the Horned Frogs before Ari Homayun and Julia Scoles followed suit with a 21-14, 17-21, 15-8 win over Taylor Bradley and Claire Doyle (TCU) to put the series away.
Against Florida State, the SandBows took a 2-1 lead with wins from Morgan Martin and Amy Ozee and Homayun and Scoles.
The Seminoles roared back, however, and it came down to Emily Maglio and Hi'ilawe Huddleston, who fell short against Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick.
The Wahine will be back on Sunday against No. 9 Florida International (6:00 a.m. HT) and No. 6 LSU (10:00 a.m. HT).
Hawaii 4, TCU 1
1: Martin/Ozee (UH) def. Jaelyn Greene/Victoria McDonald (TCU), 21-18, 21-14
2: Maglio/Huddleston (UH) def. Haven Hill/Molly Scheel (TCU), 18-21, 22-20, 15-8
3: Scoles/Homayun (UH) def. Bradley/Doyle (TCU), 21-14, 17-21, 15-8
4: Dreeuws/Napoleon (UH) def. Jordan Westendorff/Caroline White (TCU), 27-25, 21-16
5: Avery Arellano/Hailey Brockett (TCU) def. Jenna Banz/Kylin Loker (UH), 21-17, 21-19
Order of finish: 1, 5, 4, 3*, 2
Florida State 3, Hawaii 2
1: Martin/Amy Ozee (UH) def. Kuhlman/Rund (FSU), 21-14, 21-14
2: Chacon/Fitzpatrick (FSU) def. Maglio/Huddleston (UH), 21-18, 20-22, 15-13
3: Scoles/Homayun (UH) def. McBain/Privett (FSU), 21-18, 21-16
4: Sara Putt/Payton Caffrey (FSU) def. Drueews/Napoleon (UH), 21-14, 21-13
5: Macy Jerger/Jenna Johnson (FSU) def. Loker/Banz (UH), 14-21, 21-14, 15-12
Order of finish: 3, 4, 1, 5, 2*
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.