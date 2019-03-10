‘Multiple brush fires’ burning on Kauai’s west side

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunday morning, Kauai County officials closed Kokee Road due to multiple brush fires burning on the west side of the island.
The county said Kokee Road was closed around 7 a.m. between the Kekaha Road Junction and Waimea Canyon Drive. It will remain closed until further notice.
It is unclear how many brush fires are currently burning and how large they are.
Police and firefighters are responding.
Officials are letting people who may have already been up the mountain return down. Additional details are limited.
