Maui County’s top civil lawyer arrested for physical abuse

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple sources tell Hawaii News Now that the head of Maui County’s Department of the Corporation Counsel was arrested early Saturday morning for physical abuse.
Patrick Wong, 53, was taken into custody in Wailuku around 1:00 a.m. for the misdemeanor.
It is Hawaii News Now’s protocol to not name victims of domestic violence, but sources said she did suffer from injuries and she feared retaliation from Wong because of his position as Maui County’s top civil lawyer.
Sources say Wong has been charged by the Maui Police Department and is currently out on bail.
The case now goes to the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney for further review.
