Hawaii defeats Niagara 3-0, lose to SIUE 8-5

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine softball team split their final two games Saturday evening to close out the Outrigger Resorts Spring Fling Tournament, defeating Niagara 3-0 while losing to SIUE 8-5 at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
Against Niagara, Izzy Dino (5-2) got the start on the mound for the ‘Bows (15-6) and pitched a one-hit, complete game shutout. Dino forced 14 groundouts and struck out one batter, allowing just two walks over the game.
Offensively, Callee Heen accounted for all of Hawaii’s runs with a two-run RBI single that scored Brittnee Rossi and Nicole Lopez in the first, followed by a home run in the third inning.
Niagara's pitcher Sierra Bertrand gave up three runs on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts.
When the SIUE game began, however, Hawaii couldn’t keep up.
The Cougars got on the board early in the first inning courtesy of a Zoe Shafer RBI single. After the ‘Bows quickly took a 2-1 lead minutes later, Nicole Lopez blasted the first pitch in her at-bat over the center field wall for a solo home run.
The Cougars rallied with two outs to tie the score at 3-3 in the fourth.
In the fifth, a two run home run by Reagan Curtis put SIUE up 5-3. Two innings later, Curtis hit another home run followed by an RBI-groundout and and RBI single from Marlow to push the lead to 8-3.
A late rally from the Wahine wasn’t enough as they lost by three runs with Brittany Hitchcock picking up the loss, falling to 6-4 on the season.
The Wahine will rematch SIUE on Monday followed by Utah on Tuesday at the Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
