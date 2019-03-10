3 children among passengers safely rescued from a damaged vessel off Lanai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 63-foot catamaran Kaulana ran into some trouble Saturday morning in the waters off Lanai.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the vessel was heading from Lanai to Maui when it struck a rock just after 9 a.m.
The boat sustained damage to its hull and rudder.
A nearby vessel, the Maui Princess, arrived to aid the crew and its passengers shortly after.
The Maui Princess safely took aboard Kaulana’s 15 passengers, which included three children. There were no reports of injuries.
“We are thankful for the quick response from the crews of the Maui Princess and Quicksilver,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Alvin Seguin, a Sector Honolulu watchstander. “All mariners share a common bond, and when something like this happens, it is through teamwork we reach the best possible outcome.”
The boat was escorted to port.
