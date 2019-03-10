‘Bows surrender late lead in 4-3 loss to Oregon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Going into the eighth inning with a 3-1 lead, the Rainbow Warrior baseball team couldn’t hold on against Oregon, allowing the Ducks to score three runs in the bottom of the eighth to steal the win Saturday night at Les Murakami Stadium.
Jeremy Wu-Yelland was outstanding on the mound for the ‘Bows, allowing one run on four hits with six strikeouts in seven innings.
But once Wu-Yelland left the game, the tide turned in favor of the Ducks.
A bases-clearing RBI double Jakob Goldfarb put the Ducks in front and they never gave up that lead. Hawaii struck first on the night in the first thanks to Alex Baeza and Logan Pouelsen, but their early production did not carry over once the momentum shifted.
Oregon’s Keaton Chase picked up the win out of the bullpen with 2.0 scoreless innings. Game 4 of the series takes place on Sunday at Les Murakami Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. HT.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.