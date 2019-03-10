Another dispensary just opened for medical marijuana patients on Hawaii Island

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Medical cannabis patients now have a new option on the Big Island.
The Big Island Grown Dispensaries satellite branch in Waimea opened its doors for business Saturday morning.
“We are opening this satellite location in Waimea to provide easier access to medicine for our patients on the north part of the island.” said Dylan Shropshire, Chief Executive Officer. “One of our main services at this location, will be to fulfill online pre-orders. Patients can place orders via our website and will receive a text message when orders are ready for pick up in the store.”
The company’s first dispensary location opened in Hilo in January.
Both the Waimea and Hilo branches will be open seven days a week.
The company is working with the county and the state to open its final retail location in the Brewers Block in Kona.
