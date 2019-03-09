Woman pulled from Waikiki waters in critical condition, EMS says

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency Medical Services rushed to Waikiki Saturday morning in response to a near drowning.
EMS officials say they were dispatched to the shoreline fronting 2909 Kalakaua Ave around 9:20 a.m. Saturday.
There, they found a woman in her 50s who was pulled from the water by Ocean Safety officials.
They began advanced life saving treatment on the woman. She was hospitalized in critical condition.
