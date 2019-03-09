Windward athletic field unusable due to change in stream flow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An athletic field on the windward side has turned into a swampy mess because of a stream flow problem that started years ago. As the demand for usable space grows, parents and coaches are asking the city what’s being done to bring the softball and soccer field back at Maunawili Valley Neighborhood Park.
“It’s just dangerous. It’s dangerous for people to use just walking -- you could sprain your ankle. Not to mention, there is standing water so there’s the danger of leptospirosis,” said soccer coach Kathy Katoa.
Katoa noticed a serious change 4 or 5 years ago when, every time a heavy rain came through, the park’s athletic field would flood. Things have gotten worse since then and now, a large portion of the field is similar to a swamp or wetland.
“It started draining onto the fielding and creating a lake situation and then the maintenance could not mow that particular area due to the water.” added Katoa who feels the bigger picture is the fact that youth sports teams are fighting over usable field space, especially on the windward side.
“There just isn’t anyway for us to utilize that field and as you know there isn’t that many in Kailua so to lose that one is a very big deal for us,” said Andrea Farleigh who serves as commissioner for the Kailua/Waimanalo American Youth Soccer Organization.
City Councilman Ikaika Anderson’s office says that any change to the Maunawili stream flow would require an enormous amount of permitting involving the Army Corps of Engineers and a lot of taxpayer money. But, they’re not ready to give up on the field just yet and say they are working to find a solution.
