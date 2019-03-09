Warriors fall to Oregon, 3-1

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior baseball team, couldn’t pull off another late-inning comeback against Oregon Friday night, losing 3-1 to the Ducks at Les Murakami Stadium.
The loss was Hawaii’s first since February 23rd against Iowa.
Dylan Thomas got the start fort the Warriors and allowed two early runs to the Ducks, but would go on to pitch six innings, allowing four hits with no other runs allowed.
In the bottom of the fourth, Hawaii reduced the deficit thanks to an Ethan Lopez RBI single that scored Alex Baeza from second base.
Oregon starter Cullen Kafka kept the ‘Bows off the scoreboard for the next three innings before giving way to Kolby Somers. Somers struck out two Hawaii batters and did not allow a hit. An RBI single from Jonny DeLuca in the seventh inning put the game away for Oregon.
Game 3 of the series is scheduled for Saturday night at Les Murakami Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. HT.
