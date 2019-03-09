In time for International Women’s Day, Vogue features Oahu’s ‘ocean women’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just in time for International Women’s Day, Hawaii surfers are being featured in Vogue magazine ― in an article called, “The Ocean Women of Oahu."
The magazine features Ha’a Keaulana ― the granddaughter of legendary surfer Buffalo Keaulana ― along with pro surfer Honolua Blomfield and a host of other athletes.
The women talk about surfing in West Oahu and describe what it was like growing up in the water.
Want to check out the full article? Click here?
